IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Salena Zito: The day that destroyed the working class and sowed the seeds of Trump. “Within a decade 40,000 jobs were gone. Within that same decade, 50,000 people had left the region, and by the next decade that number was up to 100,000. Today the 22 miles of booming steel mills and the support industries that once lined the Mahoning River have mostly disappeared — either blown up, dismantled or reclaimed by nature.”