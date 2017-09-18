September 18, 2017

A DEFEAT FOR ANTI-CHRISTIAN BIGOTRY IN THE MUSLIM WORLD: Tunisian women free to marry non-Muslims. “Until now, a non-Muslim man who wished to marry a Tunisian Muslim woman had to convert to Islam and submit a certificate of his conversion as proof. Tunisia, which is 99% Muslim, is viewed as one of the most progressive Arab countries in terms of women’s rights. . . . It sets apart Tunisia as the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to remove the legal hurdles to marrying outside the official state religion.”