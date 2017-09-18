«

September 18, 2017

A DEFEAT FOR ANTI-CHRISTIAN BIGOTRY IN THE MUSLIM WORLD: Tunisian women free to marry non-Muslims. “Until now, a non-Muslim man who wished to marry a Tunisian Muslim woman had to convert to Islam and submit a certificate of his conversion as proof. Tunisia, which is 99% Muslim, is viewed as one of the most progressive Arab countries in terms of women’s rights. . . . It sets apart Tunisia as the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to remove the legal hurdles to marrying outside the official state religion.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am