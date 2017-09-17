September 17, 2017

CHICKS DIG BAD BOYS: Why I Want To Have Sex With Pennywise The Clown After Seeing The Movie ‘It.’ “For me, sexiness and danger have always shared the same chunk of my brain space. . . . While child murder has never been and never would be something that turns me on, of course, show me a tall, immature man in makeup who is obsessed with keying into all of my greatest fears while also draining me of my life’s essence and you’ve basically just described every musician I dated in my 20s.”