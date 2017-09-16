September 16, 2017

ST. LOUIS TV JOURNALIST: “Scariest moment in my career. Protesters upset about not guilty verdict for an officer accused of killing a suspect, turn on me and media.”

Video at Twitchy, which adds, “Tell us more about the scary Trump supporters, eh?”

As David Horowitz tweeted last night, “Trump is nearly all that stands between this country and disaster. Take a look at St. Louis tonight & imagine that Hillary won.” To get a sense of the MSM-White House triangulation we’d be seeing this weekend, here’s a flashback to a Tammy Bruce article from late 2014: “Ferguson Unrest: Obama, Dems fan flames of racial tension, ignore own failed economics.”

In a similar vein, hopefully CNN being obsessed with a sports blogger uttering “boobs” on the air last night distracted them from further ginning up the riots, as they did in Ferguson and Baltimore.