HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: UC Berkeley Faculty Calls for Campus-Wide Boycott of Class: Faculty, staff claim ‘there are forms of speech that are not protected under the First Amendment.’

Okay, you’ve persuaded me. Now, you’re fired for boycotting class. . . .

Meanwhile, I’ll repeat: If some evil genius on the right set out to destroy the reputation of the academy, he couldn’t have done better than the academy is doing for itself.