September 15, 2017

WEIRD, TRUMP JUST TWEETED ABOUT THEIR POLITICIZATION AND PLUMMETING RATINGS THIS MORNING: ESPN head to staff: ‘ESPN is not a political organization.’

As I said the other day, “All ESPN had to do, a couple of years ago, was say ‘we do sports, politics are for those other cable channels.’ That would have drawn in the many Americans who are sick of 24/7/365 politics. Instead, ESPN decided to do politics, but with less balance than MSNBC. Shockingly, this has not drawn more people in.”