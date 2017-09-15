September 15, 2017
ANTIFA PROFESSOR IN NYC PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AFTER ANTI-COP TWEETS:
A NYC professor has been placed on administrative leave after several shocking anti-cop tweets came to light, prompting the city’s largest police union to call for his firing.
Professor Michael Isaacson, who teaches, ironically, at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, tweeted last month that “it’s a privilege to teach future dead cops.”
