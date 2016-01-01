September 15, 2017

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● ‘I’m Done:’ CNN’s Brooke Baldwin explodes after Clay Travis says he believes in “the First Amendment and boobs.”

—As spotted by Mediaite earlier this afternoon.

● Don Lemon to Kathy Griffin on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast: ‘Nice Rack.’

—Mediaite, January 1st, 2016.

Also, in case you missed it yesterday: CNN Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Says He Would Poison Trump’s Food.

Update: The Insta-Professor’s take on Constitutional Law aspects of Travis’ statement, with assists from Ben Shapiro, the Honorable William J. Le Petomane, and his highly skilled executive secretary.

Heh, indeed.™

More: “Fox Sports Radio host Clay Travis shocked CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin on Friday by declaring on live television that he believes ‘in only two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs.’ But the network really shouldn’t have been surprised by Travis’s crass remark. He has used the line before,” the Washington Post notes tonight. “When Baldwin appeared stunned and disgusted by Travis’s quip on Friday, he replied, ‘I say it live on the radio all the time.’ This is who Travis is. CNN ought to have known what it was getting.”

Why are Democrat-monopoly television networks such cesspits of vaporish scolds?