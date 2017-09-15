September 15, 2017

PETA’S MONKEY BUSINESS: The animal rights group has moved to moved to vacate the district court’s ruling that only humans can own copyright in the infamous Naruto “monkey selfie” case. The poor photographer whose rights PETA contested settled with them earlier this week. As part of the settlement, PETA demanded the court ruling be thrown out. My colleague Ted Frank, no fan of idiotic law suits, has filed a brief with the court demonstrating conclusively that the demand should not be met as a matter of law. There’s some nice commentary on the brief for non-lawyers at Techdirt.