“THIS STUDY IS A PARADIGM-SHIFTER:” Mind-Altering Cat Parasite Just Got Linked to a Whole Lot of Neurological Disorders. “While the protozoan invader poses the greatest risk to developing foetuses infected in the womb, new research suggests the parasite could alter and amplify a range of neurological disorders, including epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s, and also cancer.”