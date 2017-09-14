September 14, 2017

WHAT HAPPENED, PART 1,237,322:

● Shot: [Republicans keep winning because] “they have successfully persuaded much of the public that they are the party of Joe Sixpack and Democrats are the party of Jessica Yogamat.”

—Mark Lilla, in his recent book The Once And Future Liberal, as quoted a month ago by Rod Dreher.

● Chaser: CNN’s Anderson Cooper Fawns Over Hillary’s Yoga Breathing in Softball Interview.

—NewsBusters, today.

Exit quote:

Among some of Cooper’s not-so-hard hitting inquiries was a question about her yoga routine. “Seems like you’ve been doing a lot of yoga,” he commented. “And alternate nostril breathing! Have you tried that,” Clinton exclaimed with joy. “Page 27 in your book, you talk about alternative nostril breathing. What is that and dare you give me a demonstration of that,” he requested.

If Kathy Griffin is indeed now persona non grata at CNN after being photographed with the effigy of Trump’s severed head, her replacement as Cooper’s New Year’s Eve co-host has just identified herself.