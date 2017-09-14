September 14, 2017

KURT SCHLICHTER: Read My Lips: Schumer Is Playing You For A Fool, Mr. President. The last guy to make an immigration deal with Schumer was Marco Rubio. That deal is why Trump is President, not Rubio. There’s a lesson there, probably.

UPDATE: Don Surber: No, Trump Did Not Cave. “Pelosi and Schumer jumped the gun because they hope to gain leverage in a situation in which the president holds the trump card.” If that’s true, they miscalculated, since the reaction should serve to remind Trump that his presidency will fail if he gives up on this issue.