September 14, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, “INCLUSION” EDITION: How a young conservative navigates liberal IU.

As a young conservative, Zack Chambers has learned a valuable life lesson on Indiana University’s far left Bloomington campus.

Pick your shots.

“You have to choose which hill to fight on,” the 2015 Westfield High graduate said.

So one day, when an English professor called out students in class for not being more active in liberal causes, Chambers had to decide whether to challenge the instructor’s assumptions. He chose, probably wisely, to stay quiet.

“You have professors here or there who are hostile to your world view. Some professors will go out of their way to insult conservatives and Republicans. That’s their right; the classroom is not a democracy,” Chambers said. “You just try to get through it, and you hope it won’t have an affect on grades.”