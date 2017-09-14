September 14, 2017

ANALYSIS: TRUE. It Appears the Leader of Philly’s Democrats Is a Total Twatwaffle.

We’ve long suspected it, but Philadelphia now has direct evidence in its hands that the leader of the city’s Democrats, Congressman Robert A. Brady colluded in a scheme to pay off a senior municipal court judge to drop out of a challenge to his seat for re-election. It gets worse… it’s to get rid of a black guy.

In a bombshell article in the Inquirer, senior Municipal Court judge Jimmie Moore has agreed to resign. As part of his plea deal, he admits to accepting $90,000 in payments from Brady to drop out of the race.

The payments have to do with dissatisfied Democrats who believe that “racial math” has made it possible to elect a minority in the PA-1 Congressional District. Brady helped shape this district to compact as many white Philadelphians as possible who don’t live in the Northeast. In BradyWorld™, PA-1 is for white people. PA-2 for the longest time was represented by Chaka Fattah (who is now in Federal lockup), and PA-3 was for Northeast Republicans [now a Democratic seat occupied by Rep. Brendan Boyle].