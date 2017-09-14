September 14, 2017

THEY FAILED, SO THEY DESERVE MORE POWER: The Equifax security breach happened on the CFPB’s watch, which has been regulating credit reporting bureaus since 2012. Yet despite this failure, progressives are arguing that the breach proves that the Senate should allow the Bureau to go ahead with a power grab aimed at enabling more trial lawyer shakedowns. Will GOP Senators grab this opportunity to vote for more bureaucracy and more money for their political opponents? I don’t even know why I bother to ask the question…