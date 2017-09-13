September 13, 2017

CRYING WOLF: Robert Redford to Esquire: Trump Is ‘Our Fault,’ Worse ‘Than Nixon.’

Flashback: In 2013, Redford endorsed the Weatherman bombings of the Nixon era while promoting his sympathetic movie about them, The Company You Keep:

George Stephanopoulos was so enthusiastic towards Robert Redford and his sympathetic new film about an ex-1960s radical that the actor enthused, “You ought to get on the marketing team!” The aging actor/director appeared on Tuesday’s Good Morning America and endorsed the violent actions of protest groups. Reminiscing on his own past, the liberal Hollywood star recounted, “When I was younger, I was very much aware of the movement. I was more than sympathetic, I was probably empathetic because I believed it was time for a change.”

After Stephanopoulos wondered, “Even when you read about bombings,” Redford responded, “All of it. I knew that it was extreme and I guess movements have to be extreme to some degree.”

Among their other terrorist attacks during the Nixon era, the Weathermen bombed the Pentagon, while Osama bin Laden will still in grade school. What sort of violence does Redford endorse this time around?