September 13, 2017

HUH. FIRST HE WAS HITLER, THEN HE WAS INCOMPETENT, NOW THIS: Trump administration earns cautious praise for early response to hurricanes. “Facing off against a pair of historic storms — first Harvey in Texas and Louisiana, then Hurricane Irma through the U.S. Virgin Islands and Florida — Trump’s administration has earned bipartisan praise for coordinating the federal response with state and local officials, avoiding the type of catastrophe that marked the Bush administration’s response to Katrina, a storm that killed more than 1,800 people.”

And don’t forget Obama’s botching of Sandy, “Katrina on the Hudson.”