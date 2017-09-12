September 12, 2017

SOME CHOICE QUOTES FROM HILLARY CLINTON’S BOOK ABOUT COLLAPSING IN THE STREET (AND ALSO, LOSING A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION). The first one collated by Ace is a hoot:



Indeed.™

At Commentary, John Podhoretz dubs Hillary’s book “simultaneously interesting and dreadful,” and writes:

She complains that she did everything she should have done and said everything people said she should have said and still lost. She offers convincing proof that this is so and openly expresses bafflement that she was not given credit for speaking to the white working class and its issues, etc. The problem that she cannot face, as her bafflement suggests, is that people didn’t believe she meant what she said, in part because what she said was an endless series of platitudes she could not convince anyone was anything more than platitudes. Whatever Trump is, he’s not platitudinous.

But perhaps surprisingly, Young Adult Website Vox.com (as James Taranto would say), features a rare moment of clarity from Hillary: “I don’t think the press did their job in this election, with very few exceptions.”

Since Hillary views the job of the DNC-MSM to block for her and get into the end zone, that’s the probably the most honest thing she’s ever said.

Tim Blair, everyone’s favorite Blogger Down Under, collates more of Hillary’s excuses regarding “Wha’ Happened:”

And finally: Hillary hate. “I have come to terms with the fact that a lot of people — millions and millions of people — decided they just didn’t like me,” Clinton writes — though she doesn’t understand the dislike. “What makes me such a lightning rod for fury? I’m really asking … I’m at a loss.” Readers are invited to help her out with this.

Have it in the comments at Tim’s homepage at the Daily Telegraph, and in our comments below.