September 12, 2017

EVERGREEN HEADLINE. The European left: unfit to govern:

Europe’s left has seen an even more dramatic decay in its foreign policy thinking, placing itself firmly, as they say, on the wrong side of history. Catalyzed also by the rise of the nationalist right and by Mr. Trump’s election, European foreign policy discussions, which were once about trade-offs, nuances, and technicalities, have grown into a deeper clash over basic principles that guided the Western world since Second World War.