I LOST FAITH IN THE RED CROSS LONG AGO: Red Cross “didn’t show up” at Florida shelters during Irma. “Miami-Dade’s hurricane shelters experienced ‘chaos’ during Irma, and the Miami-Dade schools chief Alberto Carvalho says that’s because the Red Cross was missing in action. The Red Cross is contracted to run 42 shelters in Miami-Dade schools, but in many cases, Red Cross personnel were late to show up, and in others, no one showed up at all.”