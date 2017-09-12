September 12, 2017

THE PRESS STARTS ROWING BACK THE PRE-IRMA HEADLINES: “That headline at The Washington Post makes me think about all the headlines, as the hurricane was approaching, about how the hurricane is worse because of climate change. If [it] wasn’t worse, was that because the earlier talk about the effect of climate change was exaggerated? . . . The article is about luck and happenstance — ‘shifts and wobbles.’ And I can’t help feeling suspicious that if the hurricane had bounced into more damaging locations, it would be framed in terms of climate change.”