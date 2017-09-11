September 11, 2017

WHY OUR SHIPS KEEP RUNNING INTO THINGS: “What gave out was leadership. The admirals did not put their careers on the line and object about anything. They rolled over to save themselves.”

Plus: “If you put the emphasis on social issues, you get a social force. If you put it on operational issues, you get an operational force. . . . The mistakes made were all simple things: basic ship handling, navigation and seamanship stuff. Destroyers do not get run down by merchants; they are faster and much more maneuverable. No, they were not hacked; they were not run down on purpose. They just were asleep at the wheel.”