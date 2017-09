LA TRAHISON DES CLERCS: Alberto Mingardi reviews the late and sorely missed Ken Minogue’s last work, On Liberty and Its Enemies, over at Econlog, with a particular focus on his essay on how intellectuals so often get things wrong. Favorite line: “Foreign despotisms only have to declare their passion to improve the condition of the poor, and many an academic is lying with his back on the floor waving his paws in the air”.