September 11, 2017

WELCOME TO IAIN MURRAY, long-time blogger and generally smart guy, who’s joining our happy crew here at InstaPundit. He’s VP of strategy at CEI, and is the author of such books as Stealing You Blind: How Government Fat Cats Are Getting Rich Off of You and The Really Inconvenient Truths: Seven Environmental Catastrophes Liberals Don’t Want You to Know About–Because They Helped Cause Them.

Longtime InstaPundit readers may remember his original blog, The Edge of England’s Sword, now defunct, alas. But that’s our gain here at InstaPundit!