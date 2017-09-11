September 11, 2017

A BIT OF THE OLD ULTRAVIOLENCE: Several Antifa Members Arrested After Assaulting Police Officers During Portland ‘Protest.’

Portland Stands United Against Hate (PSUAH) held a peaceful assembly and march that started and concluded at Terry Schrunk Plaza.

Additional demonstrators gathered for protests at Waterfront Park and officers located and seized multiple weapons. Groups that gathered at Waterfront Park escalated in behavior, and threw rocks, irritant smoke bombs and other projectiles. As the demonstrators moved west, they continued to throw projectiles at officers. Two police officers sustained minor injuries as a result of today’s protest.

Throughout the afternoon, the Portland Police Bureau provided information and updates on Twitter, including photos of the many weapons and items seized throughout the day.