September 11, 2017
HMM: Davis Warns of Chaotic Brexit If Lawmakers Block U.K. Bill.
Brexit Secretary David Davis warned U.K. lawmakers that if they block a key piece of domestic legislation on Monday, it may lead to a “chaotic” departure from the European Union.
In a statement ahead of the vote, Davis rejected accusations that the government has launched a power grab with its European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which seeks to copy EU law and enshrine it in domestic legislation. The draft law contains so-called Henry VIII powers that allow ministers to make changes to existing laws, bypassing normal scrutiny by Parliament.
Does Britain want to divorce Brussels, or import its worst features directly to the Cabinet?