September 11, 2017

I QUESTION THE PREMISE OF THIS L.A. TIMES HEADLINE: “Berkeley braces for right-wing talk show host Ben Shapiro’s visit.”

As Jazz Shaw writes in response at Hot Air, Shapiro’s talk at Berkeley is “is apparently being treated by the locals as some sort of Category Five Speechstorm…you can’t be too careful in the face of a natural disaster like someone showing to, er… talk. Inside of a venue where only people who are willing to pay for tickets will be able to hear him.”

Stay strong, screaming campus garbage babies! (Classical reference.)