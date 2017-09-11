September 11, 2017

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

● Why Are Campus 9/11 Memorials Controversial?

—Peter D’Abrosca, Lone Conservative.com, Saturday.

● 9/11 Terrorists Overthrew Naive Notions of Proletarian Revolutionaries: “The 9/11 terrorists did not step out of the pages of Les Misérables. Like most revolutionaries, they stepped out of privileged places…Privileged people imagine themselves as anointed to rule. When the world rejects their ideas, they lash out at the world. Brat-fits on the playground lead to brat-fits on a bigger playground. That happened 16 years ago in Manhattan, near the banks of the Potomac, and in southwestern Pennsylvania.”

—Daniel J. Flynn, the American Spectator, Friday.