September 11, 2017

MIZZOU, EVERGREEN STATE, OBERLIN, AND NOW PENN LAW SCHOOL: Penn Law Students Try To Ban Amy Wax From Teaching Civil Procedure Due To Her Breakdown Of The Bourgeois Culture Op-Ed. Administrators, you listen to these junior Robespierres at your peril. Far better to give them a stern lecture on the value of free speech, and the importance of lawyers — of all people — being able to deal with ideas they disagree with.

Or, you know, flush your reputation and enrollment in exchange for trying to make people happy who, by their nature, don’t want to be made happy for long.