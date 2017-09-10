September 10, 2017
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Radical fallout: Oberlin College enrollment drops, causing financial problems. “At both the University of Missouri and Evergreen State College, an atmosphere of aggressive ‘Social Justice’ activism damaged enrollment and contributed to financial difficulties. Apparently, even liberal students don’t want to attend institutions where student and faculty social justice warriors have turned the campus into a battleground. The same thing may be happening at Oberlin College in Ohio.”