WE’RE GONNA PARTY LIKE IT’S 1984! OR, THE MINISTRY OF TRUTH, NOW WITH TWO-THIRDS MORE FUNK: “Statue Mania Comes to Minnesota,” John Hinderaker writes at Power Line, noting that “The Star Tribune reports on an effort to cart away a statue of Christopher Columbus and replace him with…Prince.”

Shouldn’t a statue of Apollonia or Vanity be added as well, to placate Minneapolis feminists?