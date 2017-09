IRMA CAUSES KIRK CAMERON, JENNIFER LAWRENCE AND TOP POLITICO JOURNALISTS TO ACHIEVE RARE HARMONIC CONVERGENCE:

● Kirk Cameron: God sends hurricanes to teach us to repent.

● Jennifer Lawrence: ‘Mother Nature’s Rage’ Directed at U.S. Because of Trump.

● Politico Magazine: As Hurricane Irma prepares to strike, it’s worth remembering that Mother Nature never intended us to live here [in Florida].

As Iowahawk put it over a decade ago, “Top Scientists Warn: Sea Gods Angry!”