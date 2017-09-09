September 9, 2017

WHEN YOUR ACTIONS ARE CHARACTERIZED BY A BIZARRE MIXTURE OF FRIVOLITY AND VICIOUSNESS, PEOPLE LOSE RESPECT FOR YOU: Americans Losing Faith in College Degrees, Poll Finds. “The findings reflect an increase in public skepticism of higher education from just four years ago and highlight a growing divide in opinion falling along gender, educational, regional and partisan lines. They also carry political implications for universities, already under public pressure to rein in their costs and adjust curricula after decades of sharp tuition increases. Overall, a slim plurality of Americans, 49%, believes earning a four-year degree will lead to a good job and higher lifetime earnings, compared with 47% who don’t, according to the poll of 1,200 people taken Aug. 5-9. That two-point margin narrowed from 13 points when the same question was asked four years earlier.”

If only someone had warned them.