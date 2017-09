ANDREW KLAVAN ON DIANNE FEINSTEIN’S ANTI-RELIGIOUS BIGOTRY:

It is not surprising that the same Democrat party that denounced Donald Trump as a bigot for his infelicitous phrasing in response to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, should exhibit this plain, purposeful and insistent bigotry itself. It is the oldest Democrat trick in the book: accusing the rest of us of the ugliness they themselves practice at will.