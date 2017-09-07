September 7, 2017

THE SENTIMENTS THAT PROVOKE OIKOPHOBIA: “I’m just working – just earning a living for me and my son. She’s no better than me because she can draw.”

From the comments: “She is condescending, which is a trademark of unearned self-esteem.”

Plus: “Take it from someone who has spent the past week watching lawyers, engineers, software developers, students and teachers rip flooring and drywall out of flooded homes: the people who do this crap for a living are pretty freaking valuable, and they don’t deserve anyone’s contempt.”