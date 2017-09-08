September 8, 2017

GOOD: While you aren’t watching, Trump is doing a great job of nominating lower-level judges.

When Donald Trump was elected and then started tweeting strange things or firing staffers, liberals asked conservatives, “Was Gorsuch worth it?” They are referring, of course, to the logic behind why many conservatives rallied for Trump — They wanted a conservative Supreme Court justice in the mold of Justice Scalia to replace him. Many liberals, and even conservatives, are acting now like that litmus test has passed, as if there’s no redeeming factor.

Not so. Trump is still nominating judges and the Senate still needs to confirm them. Much is on the line during this process, far beyond one presidency and one federal judge. It showcases a true battle of ideas and values.