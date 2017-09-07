September 7, 2017

DON SURBER: A Deal Made Possible By Antifa’s Collapse.

The Democratic leaders cut a deal with Hitler, didn’t they?

Should not people be on the streets rioting in reaction to Neville Schumer and Nancy Chamberlain selling them out to the Devil?

I mean when it comes to demonizing and marginalizing people, no one has been called more crude names than The Donald.

And yet, here he was graciously allowing Schumer and Pelosi to visit him in the Oval Office and cut a deal to get aid to Houston without a political catfight.

The reason is the Democrats need this win. August was horrible for them. They revealed what ugly, hateful, mean, spiteful, and nasty people they are through their Antifa henchmen. . . .

Most Americans think little of the Confederate statues. Risking a civil war to tear them down seems unusually dumb even for Democrats.

It’s over.

The election is finally over.

Democrats finally have accepted the results.

Trump saw this, and cashed in on Wednesday. He is playing the Democratic Party leadership against the Republican Party leadership that for nine months have blown him off.