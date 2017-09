SOME CIVIL RIGHTS GOOD NEWS: Betsy DeVos: The Era of Weaponized Title IX in Campus Rape Cases Is Over: “Through intimidation and coercion, the failed system has clearly pushed schools to overreach,” says DeVos. “No one could accuse DeVos of pulling punches. Her speech accuses her predecessors of ‘weaponizing’ federal regulations and turning them against students.” Well, male students.