September 7, 2017

WAIT, WHAT? Capitol Police report: Wasserman Schultz’s laptop found in phone booth at 3am w/ note to US attorney from Imran. “The laptop had the username ‘RepDWS,’ even though the Florida Democrat and former Democratic National Committee chairman previously said it was Awan’s computer and that she had never even seen it.”

UPDATE: Former Democratic IT Staffer to Return From Pakistan, Face Charges. “Hina Alvi will return to the United States ‘during the last week of September 2017’ under the condition that she is not arrested in front of her children, the Washington Examiner reported. Alvi is the wife of Imran Awan, who served as IT staffer to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D., Fla.) while she was the Democratic National Committee chairwoman.”

