TEST DRIVE: 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. 1.18 lateral gees is pretty impressive. “This Camaro will do a zero-to-60-mph run in 3.5 seconds (all in first gear, mind you). . . . The best part of this package is its asking price: $71,295. Nearly everything else at this performance tier is two to three times pricier.”

We live in the golden age of muscle.