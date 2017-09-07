September 7, 2017

YOU STAY CLASSY, LEFTISTS: Pat Toomey questioner arrested for allegedly disrupting town hall by asking “Do you know whether you daughter, Bridget, has been abducted?”

On Facebook following the town hall, Radecki posted that he was trying to force Toomey “into a place of empathy for the briefest moment in the hope that he would acknowledge the humanity of so many others who live with fear that he is directly responsible for every day.

“My question in full, should I have been allowed to ask it in full:

“‘Thank you, Senator Toomey, for coming here tonight to hear our questions. I’m assuming you’ve been busy thinking about how to answer our questions, so you haven’t seen the news. Do you know whether you daughter, Bridget, has been abducted?’

“‘Whatever you’re feeling right now, that’s what it feels like to have a daughter deported. Thousands of fathers here in the Valley that live with that fear every day. Their daughters have names, too. So here’s my question. Do you unequivocally denounce any attempt by the administration to reverse DACA, which would hang the threat of deportation over hundreds of thousands of children the same age as Bridget?'”