September 6, 2017

ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS NOBODY IS ASKING: What Is Verrit, And What Does It Do?

I have no idea why anybody would want this service, or if it even qualifies as a service. But Mr. Daou seems like a lost soul who’s trying to find some purpose in his life ever since Hillary Clinton lost, so maybe this will give him some comfort. Don’t mind us, Peter. We’re laughing with you. Even though you’re not laughing.

I’m so old, I can remember when Republicans blamed media bias for their election losses.