September 6, 2017

DEPLORABLE: Publisher pulls book from Clinton’s pastor over plagiarism.

Rev. Brian Milford, president of The United Methodist Publishing House, which owns Abingdon Press, said the publisher “has zero tolerance for plagiarism.”

“Consequently, we have discontinued sales, will remove existing copies from all sales outlets, and will have them destroyed along with our existing inventory,” Milford said.

CNN previously reported that Shillady had plagiarized material in the book, which includes the pastor’s emails with Clinton during her Democratic presidential bid, prompting a review by the company that owns the book’s publisher.

Shillady had reportedly taken content from another pastor in a devotional he sent Clinton on the day she lost the election to Donald Trump.

“I deeply regret my actions,” Shillady said Tuesday, according to CNN. “I was wrong and there is no excuse for it. I apologize to those whose work I mistakenly did not attribute. I apologize to those I have disappointed, including Secretary Hillary Clinton, Abingdon Press, and all the writers and others who have helped me publish and promote this book. I ask for everyone’s forgiveness.”