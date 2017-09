SURE GLAD YEARS OF EMPHASIZING WORK OVER MARRIAGE HAS LEFT WOMEN UNWORRIED ABOUT THEIR LOOKS: Fear of aging has women in their 20s stressing about wrinkles. Or, for those who need it spelled out, how social engineering fails yet again, and women are still women, with a side order of “in the new, vicious sexual marketplace, you can’t afford to let them see you wrinkle.