September 5, 2017

THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT THE WAY I HAD HOPED. The Rise of the Twitter Thread:

We don’t get to choose the literary genre of our epoch, and in this worst-of-times-worst-of-times political era, we have the Twitter thread. A series of tweets, written by one person and strung together by Twitter’s vertical border wall, the thread has emerged as this year’s ascendant form of argument: urgent, galloping, personality-driven and—depending on your view of the topic—either tacky and misleading or damned persuasive.

Umm, actually in the 21st century, we do get to choose whichever literary genre we wish to communicate through. Speaking of which, if only there was a medium that was extremely easy to get started in, and was so flexible, it didn’t limit its users to 140 characters. In fact, content could be any length – any style — its user desired. Sorry to blow your mind with those radical ideas; you may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.