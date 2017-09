HYPOCRITES: CNN TOUTS CLAIM DANA LOESCH THREATENED JOURNALISTS BY SAYING ‘WE’RE COMING FOR YOU:’ “While the group Digital Content Next decried Loesch’s phrase ‘[w]e’re coming for you’ as a trigger for violence, a quick Nexis search of CNN transcripts yielded numerous cases where CNN correspondents and guests used that same phrase about conservatives and Republicans.”

Perhaps the network that doxxes its viewers was simply having a massive case of projection.