September 6, 2017

POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION ISN’T JUST FOR WOMEN: Dads affected by testosterone swings after babies arrive, study says. “A new study by the University of Southern California found that fathers face a higher risk of experiencing postpartum depression if testosterone levels drop nine months after the baby is born. The study, published in the September edition of Hormones and Behavior, consisted of 149 couples in the Community Child Health Research Network showed that men have biological responses to fatherhood.”

So the maternity hospital should include tubes of Androgel in the take-home kit?

Plus: “We know that fathers contribute a lot to child-rearing and that on the whole, kids do better if they are raised in households with a father present.” Be careful. statements like that will get you denounced by half the Penn Law faculty.

