September 6, 2017

ROLL CALL: Democratic Soul-Searching in One Pennsylvania House Race.

Democrats across the country are doing some soul-searching as Congress returns to the nation’s capital. The crowded Democratic primaries taking shape raise questions about whether more liberal candidates can win in Republican districts.

For a sense of how that battle for the party is playing out on the ground, look no further than Pennsylvania’s 7th District.

Democrats are targeting the bizarrely shaped district that includes suburbs and rural areas outside Philadelphia. Hillary Clinton carried the district by 2 points last fall, while GOP Rep. Patrick Meehan was winning re-election by 19 points.

Democrats see an opening here, especially with voters who are unhappy with President Donald Trump. But they’re battling over which candidate can best speak to those voters.

The Democratic primary field includes a liberal state senator, a former Capitol Hill staffer and community leader, a biomedical engineer, a real estate agent, an IT consultant, and a political outsider who has worked in education.