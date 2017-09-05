September 5, 2017

HURRICANE HARVEY: A View From A Rugged Communitarian. “The facts would tell you that Harvey was not a catastrophe for Houston; it was our finest hour. But the narrative spinners have an agenda: they want to assert that this event was an utter failure for Houston, and shame our city and county leadership into embracing centralized planning, and ultimately zoning. They believe in a top-down, expert-driven technocracy that rewards current real estate owners by actions that restrict new supply, raise property value (and therefore taxes), stifle opportunity and undermine human agency. As a life-long Houstonian, I would like to politely ask the narrative spinners to please pound sand. Peter Drucker once said that culture eats strategy for breakfast, and Houston’s culture is one of opportunity.”

Plus: “Houston was able to absorb the wettest storm on record with remarkably little loss of life and property also because of good engineering, informed by the experience of previous storms. A good engineer designs systems that won’t fail when hit with an expected event; a great engineer designs systems that fail gracefully and non-catastrophically when hit with an unexpected event. Hats off to our great engineers.”