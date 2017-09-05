September 5, 2017

MY USA TODAY COLUMN: Hurricane Harvey revealed the awesome power of real America. “Across the affected area, Americans are coming together to help each other. Despite the racial divisions exacerbated by small numbers of fanatics on the left and right, (and amplified by the press), out in the real America white people, black people and Asians helped each other, men rescued women and children, and so on. The ‘Cajun Navy,’ which had so distinguished itself in response to flooding in Louisiana, took its boats to Texas and started saving people. . . . Some of the people helping were rich, others clearly were not. Likewise those they helped. The photos of rescuers and rescued show the kind of wide-ranging diversity that our colleges and corporations aspire to, but usually fail to deliver.”